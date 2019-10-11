Gov. Ivey completes radiation treatment

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday issued the following statement after the completion of her radiation treatment:

“Three weeks ago, I announced that during a routine exam, my longtime family physician discovered a tiny, isolated malignancy on my lung. The day after I shared this news, I went in for an outpatient procedure, which allowed me to begin a series of specialized radiation treatments.

“In a continued commitment to being fully transparent, I am happy to report that I have completed my radiation treatments. My doctor and I believe that based on the early stage it was discovered and the type of treatment it required, I expect to make a full recovery.

“I also want to encourage the people of Alabama to have regular checkups with their doctor. Certainly, I remain very grateful this was detected so early.

“I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me. My blessings in life absolutely include serving the good people of Alabama. Your constant prayers and support enable me to continue leading our great state into a promising future.

“Together, we will build a better Alabama. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories