Gov. Ivey awards COVID-19 recovery funds to two local counties

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded Dale and Henry County COVID-19 recovery funds, according to a press release.

Dale County was awarded $400,000 to purchase personal protection and health equipment.

Henry County was awarded $300,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for fire and rescue departments, and provide a centralized location for dispatch services and provide assistance with school services.

“Alabama is making great strides in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and setting our course on normal again,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am hopeful these funds will further assist those efforts on the local level in these counties.”

Other counties that received funds were Chilton and Winston County.

The awards to Chilton, Dale, Henry, and Winston counties are part of more than $40,000,000 allocated to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Gov. Ivey has awarded more than 50 grants to Alabama cities and counties thus far through the special fund. She will announce additional grants as applications are processed.

The grant funds are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.