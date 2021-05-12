Gov. Ivey appoints Jason Brooks as Clarke County coroner

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced today the appointment of Jason Brooks as Clarke County coroner.

The previous coroner, Mitchell Finney, was found guilty in federal court in October 2020 of the charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. The charge stems from an incident that happened when Mitchell Finney worked for the Sheriff’s Office.

Finney was arrested on two counts of assault in August 2019 after a Clarke County grand jury returned an indictment. He was charged at the time with two counts of assault for allegedly punching a man in the face and spraying him in the face with pepper spray.

Brooks will serve as coroner for the remainder of the unexpired term.