Gov. Ivey appoints Jason Brooks as Clarke County coroner

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced today the appointment of Jason Brooks as Clarke County coroner.

The previous coroner, Mitchell Finney, was found guilty in federal court in October 2020 of the charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. The charge stems from an incident that happened when Mitchell Finney worked for the Sheriff’s Office.

Finney was arrested on two counts of assault in August 2019 after a Clarke County grand jury returned an indictment. He was charged at the time with two counts of assault for allegedly punching a man in the face and spraying him in the face with pepper spray.

Brooks will serve as coroner for the remainder of the unexpired term.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories