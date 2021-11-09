Gov. Ivey announces Amazon expansion with 4 new sites in Alabama

FILE – This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France. Online behemoth Amazon reported a shortfall in third quarter profits and sales as the pandemic-induced online splurging eases. The Seattle-based company reported a profit of $6.2 billion, or $6.12 per share for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, 2021 compared with $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share a share, during the year-ago period. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday Amazon plans to open three new operations facilities, along with a fulfillment center, creating over 900 jobs across Alabama.

The new facilities will be located in Huntsville, Montgomery and Birmingham. In addition, Amazon said it plans to add more than 500 full-time positions in Alabama before the end of 2021, with preparations made for another 1,800 available seasonal jobs.

“Amazon’s decision to simultaneously launch and announce these projects in Alabama shows the high level of confidence the company has in the abilities of our hard-working citizens, who have shown time and time again that they can get the job done,” Governor Ivey said. “Companies from around the world have discovered that Alabama offers them all the ingredients of success, and this is another prime example.”

The new Amazon facilities coming to Alabama are:

Birmingham Delivery Station: In November, Amazon plans to expand delivery services in greater Birmingham. This new station will employ around 150 people and create indirect job opportunities for hundreds of people through the empowerment of the Delivery Service Partner program.

Huntsville XL Fulfillment Center: In 2022, Amazon will open its third fulfillment center in the state. This “XL” Non-Sortable facility is designed to receive, store, and package heavy or bulky items like home appliances. The facility will be located in Limestone County and will provide more than 250 full-time jobs while utilizing innovative technologies and energy-efficient, zero-emission power industrialized truck (PIT) equipment.

Montgomery Receive Center: In 2022, Amazon will open an Inbound Cross Dock facility that will receive and consolidate items from vendors and facilitate shipment to fulfillment centers, creating more than 500 full-time jobs.

Amazon also said its new Huntsville Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center is now open for business.

The first of two fulfillment centers in the area, has created hundreds of full-time jobs and allows Amazon employees to pick, pack, and ship larger items to customers, such as bulk paper goods, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

With a fulfillment center in Bessemer, delivery stations in Birmingham and a sortation center in Mobile, Amazon has created more than 9,000 direct jobs statewide and invested more than $1 billion in Alabama in infrastructure and compensation to employees.

The company’s fulfillment and transportation jobs support communities of all sizes, pay a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour and provide comprehensive health benefits on the first day of employment, paid time off, up to 20 weeks of fully paid parental leave, and more for employees and their families.

Positions are available at all new operations facilities in Alabama. Interested candidates can visit www.hiring.amazon.com to learn more.