Gov. DeSantis’s $1,000 teacher bonus raises concerns with educators

(WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed to give Florida principals and teachers a $1,000 bonus for all their hard work during the pandemic. This money would come from the federal Covid-19 fund.

While educators are happy to here about the proposal some don’t know if it’s possible

Gov. DeSantis has recognized teachers throughout this pandemic but these bonuses would be on top of the new teacher salary increases he also wants.

President of the Escambia Education Association Darzell Warren says, “So once again you are putting school districts in a position of having to negotiate these funds and if you are not sending enough money for that to happen then we are going to be in the same situation.”

Warren is referring to the $43,500 new teacher salary, which raised many concerns with veteran teachers who wouldn’t be benefitted at all.

Gov. DeSantis’ proposal would give 36,000 principals and about 180,000 teachers a $1,000 bonus. This adds up to about $216 million that would come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

WKRG News 5 asked Warren her initial reaction hearing about the teacher bonuses.

“My first reaction was like, ‘Hey this is great for our teachers,’ but then I found out he decided to give it to a select few,” Warren said.

This being the other big issue, for it only being awarded to the select few people that have been working hard to keep the school system going through the pandemic.

“It was our support staff, it was our deans, our counselors, it was everyone who was instrumental that were making sure our schools were ready to open up and who are continuing to work hard,” Warren said.

Gov. DeSantis says the money is not part of the funds being used for the teacher salary increase either.

While Warren is thankful for the recognition of teachers and educators, she wants to make sure its a proposal that won’t get peoples hopes up.

“Thank you for acknowledging what we are doing but during this legislative session,” Warren said. “Do the right thing and don’t behind closed doors do something totally opposite.”

For more information about the proposal, click here.