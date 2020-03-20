Gov. DeSantis prohibits non-essential elective medical procedures in executive order

Unedited memorandum from the Florida Governor’s Press Office
Good afternoon:
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-72, regarding non-essential elective medical procedures. All hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the state of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patients immediate health, safety or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition.
A PDF copy of the Executive Order is provided below.
