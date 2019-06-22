Golf course argument leads to 4 dead

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (CNN) — Four people are dead after a shooting and fire at a mobile home park and golf course in Santa Maria, Calif. on Friday.

Police say it all started when a man got into an argument with two golfers at the golf course.

The man retrieved a gun and shot and killed two men near the clubhouse.

He then went to his home.

As police were responding to the shooting, there was an explosion at the home.

Two bodies were later found inside the burned down building.

Police say it’s likely one of the bodies is that of the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

