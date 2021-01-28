GoFundMe pages set up for Fultondale man who lost leg in tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala.(WIAT) — Money is being raised to help a Fultondale man and his family after he lost his leg and home during a deadly tornado in the city Monday night.

Two GoFundMe pages have been started for Arnoldo Vasquez Hernandez, who reportedly lost his leg after a tree fell and struck his house Monday night as he tried to get his family out.

According to one of the pages, Hernandez is in a medically induced coma and will need two surgeries on his back.

“They lost everything, their house and belongings,” one page organized by Maria Cordova read. “These are material things and can be recovered little by little. The most difficult thing is that Mr. Arnoldo lost his leg and is very ill. He is the head of this family. Let’s join together and be a source of blessing for this family that needs us.”

As of Thursday, one page had raised over $4,700 while another has raised over $8,700.

Elliot Hernandez, a 14-year-old boy unrelated to Vasquez Hernandes, was the only person killed in the tornado. Others were injured.