Girl, mother speak out about attempted kidnapping in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The girl who was almost kidnapped in Escambia County is talking about the terrifying experience.

Alyssa Bonal, 11, said she had a lot going through her mind in those moments when a man with a knife approached her as she waited Tuesday morning for the school bus at North Old Corry Field Road and Perdido Street.

“What is he going to do with me?” Alyssa said. “Where is he going to…where am I going to be at? What is my family going to think? Scared… anxious.”

Jared Stanga, 30, is charged in the crime and is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $1.5 million dollar bond.

“A man came out of the car,” Alyssa said. “He had a knife in his hand. I tried running off but he grabbed me. He took me with his arm and I was able to get him down to the ground and I was able to get away.”

She ran to the nearest house. Her neighbor, Douglass Rudolph, had his door open.

“She comes running around the corner toward me hollering my name and some guy was trying to get her,” Rudolph said.

Alyssa’s mother, Amber Bonal, is thankful she got home safely.

“She’s an amazing little girl,” Amber said.

She usually watches Alyssa closely but this time she was a couple minutes late getting outside.

“I want parents to be extra aware,” Amber said. “Even parents that watch their kids 24/7. The one time you don’t… that was the one time that I was running late. I had to change the baby’s diaper.”

When this happened, Alyssa was playing with some blue slime as she usually does. Deputies say when they found Stanga, he had some of it on him.

“He got caught blue-handed,” Amber said.

Alyssa said she has advice for other children who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“If you don’t know the person, don’t talk to them,” Alyssa said. “You might can wave at them if you know them in the neighborhood, but never talk to a stranger.