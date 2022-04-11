MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast offers some of the best offering for mariners and beachgoers. From Coastal Mississippi, to Mobile Bay and Dauphin Island, east through the Emerald Coast in Northwest Florida, there is something for everyone.

The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is providing you with everything you need to know before heading to the coast with our new Beach & Boating Page.

You will find a new interactive map where you can check wave heights, water temperatures, local radar, tropical information, and much much more.

Check out the video as Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth guides you through the new page.