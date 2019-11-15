Get paid to watch Hallmark Christmas Movies

(WKRG) ‘Tis the season to make some extra money. If you’re a lover of all things Christmas and G-rated romantic comedies, this might be your dream job.

CenturyLink is offering $1,000 for applicants willing to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the twelve days leading up to Christmas. Successful candidates will be required to document their movie marathon on social media.

” We don’t care where you do it. Watch it from the couch or stay under the covers and stream from bed. (Just don’t spill any spoilers.) ,” the company wrote on its website.

To apply click here.