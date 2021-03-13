Georgia woman celebrates 104th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A resident at Orchard View Skilled Nursing Center in Columbus was the toast of the town Friday.

Ms. Emma Bell Brown celebrated her 104th birthday. The Spencer High graduate got a special visit from Columbus City Councilor Bruce Huff, who has known her for over 60 years.

Huff presented a proclamation from Mayor Skip Henderson and city council naming today “Emma Bell Brown Day” in Columbus.

Ms. Brown made it clear she wanted to thank her Lord for keeping her all these years. “He’s brought me a mighty, mighty long way and He’s still holding me. Yes sir, and I thank Him. I’m not complaining. I thank Him. Amen,” said Ms. Brown

Ms. Brown’s mother lived to be 105. Among those in attendance today was her great, great, great niece.