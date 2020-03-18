Georgia Senator tests positive for coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A member of the Georgia State Senate tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senate staff say the senator showed symptoms dating back to March 10th and the last potential exposure was this past Monday when Georgia lawmakers convened for a special session to approve a joint resolution for the governor’s Public Health Emergency.

The General Assembly suspended session last Friday. No word on when they will reconvene to finish up the 11 days of the session. But they are expected to be back on April 15th at the state capitol — which is when the Public Health Emergency could be renewed further by the governor.

The Department of Health has recommended all State Senators and staff to self-quarantine for 14 days until March 30th — which at this point is already happening because of the suspended session.

