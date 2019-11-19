Georgia Police Officer Proposes at his Graduation

CNN–There were two celebrations in one at a Police Academy graduation.
A Georgia police officer proposed to his girlfriend at his graduation.
Officer Quandre Walker graduated from Dekalb County 119th Police Academy.
When the officers did an about-face, they were holding signs popping the question in front of family and friends…. and the crowd went wild!
And…Of Course–She said yes!
