Georgia official: Vote audit over; Biden still leads Trump

This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. – President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls closed across the United States Tuesday — and a long night of waiting for results in key battlegrounds on the cards. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – A top Georgia elections official says a hand tally of the presidential race in Georgia is complete, and the results affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Gabriel Sterling released the information to The Associated Press on Thursday. The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request.

The state has until Friday to certify the results that have been certified and submitted by the counties. Once the results are certified, the losing campaign can request a recount.

