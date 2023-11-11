MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District announced a Macon resident was sentenced to 20 years behind bars after admitting to having hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material including images depicting infants and toddlers.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia 38-year-old David Heath was sentenced to 240 months in prison along with 20 years of supervised release on Wednesday after he pled guilty to one count of possessing child pornography on Feb. 1.

Heath is also required to register as a sex offender for life after completing his prison term.

Based on court records, the GBI received information through a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 17, 2020, that included nearly 300 images of child sexual abuse material.

The U. S. Attorney’s Office said the images included some that depicted the sexual abuse of minor children and was uploaded to a Google account used by Heath. Another cyber tip including 75 files depicting minor children engaging in sexual acts that was submitted to the GBI on FBI 13, 2020, from the same Google account.

An additional 43 cyber tips were also submitted containing related material from the same account. The GBI later executed a search warrant at Heath’s residence in Macon on March 27, 2020, and seized multiple electronic devices including laptops, cell phones, HD cards, USB sticks and external hard drives.

In total, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Heath owned 2,081 images of children being sexually abused, including 116 images depicting an infant or toddler being sexually abused and “one image of sadomasochistic conduct involving a child.”

Heath has a prior state felony conviction for aggravated assault of a peace officers in Bibb County, Georgia Superior Court and his parole was revoked in 2020 for possessing methamphetamine and five counts of violation computer pornography and child exploitation.