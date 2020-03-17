Coronavirus Cancellations

Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirms 570 coronavirus tests performed in the state so far

by: Samuel Sachs

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has confirmed to WRBL News 3 this afternoon that 570 Georgians have been tested for coronavirus, and 146 cases tested positive for the disease.

The first Georgian died from the disease late last week.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, testing continues across counties. Here are the most recent numbers across the state, by county, updated daily by the Georgia Department of Public Health:

  • Fulton 33
  • Cobb 25
  • Dekalb 15
  • Bartow 10
  • Gwinnett 7
  • Cherokee 7
  • Floyd 6
  • Dougherty 6
  • Fayette 5
  • Clayton 4
  • Lowndes 4
  • Clarke 3
  • Coweta 3,
  • Gordon 2
  • Troup 2
  • Lee 2
  • Henry 2
  • Forsyth 1
  • Polk 1
  • Hall 1
  • Barrow 1
  • Charlton 1
  • Columbia 1
  • Rockdale 1
  • Newton 1
  • Paulding 1
  • Richmond 1

While the GaDPH continues to urge caution, they have also created a hotline for coronavirus information and help receiving testing, if necessary.

You can call the hotline at 1-(844) 442-2681.

At this time, GaDPH is asking people to phone their primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic, or a local federally qualified healthcare center to ask for guidance before seeking testing for COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge people not to show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility, and to continue washing their hands and disinfecting surfaces to avoid the spread of the virus.

