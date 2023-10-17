GEORGETOWN, La. (WNTZ) – The tranquility of Georgetown was disrupted recently when the Chief of Police, George Hinds, found himself on the wrong side of the law. Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO), received a complaint in August 2023, which alleged that Hinds, aged 51 and a resident of Georgetown, had committed an act of malfeasance while in his official capacity.

The complaint detailed that during a routine traffic stop, Chief Hinds collected a cash payment, raising serious questions about his conduct. Subsequently, LSP AFO launched an investigation into the allegations, which led to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Hinds.

Earlier today, George Hinds was taken into custody and booked into the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Jail on charges of malfeasance in office. LSP has assumed the lead role in the ongoing investigation, as authorities work diligently to uncover the full extent of the allegations and any potential consequences stemming from Chief Hinds’s actions.

At this time, there are no further details available regarding the case, but it is essential to allow the investigative process to unfold. The Louisiana State Police encourages the public’s support in maintaining the integrity of law enforcement and ensuring that justice prevails.

The state and local authorities remain committed to upholding the highest ethical standards within law enforcement agencies and will continue to work to maintain the public’s trust in these critical institutions.

NOTE: In our legal system, individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, upholding the principles of fairness and justice.