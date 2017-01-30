George HW Bush is released from Houston hospital

HOUSTON (AP) – Former President George H.W. Bush has gone home after more than two weeks in a Houston hospital.

The 92-year-old Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush has been allowed to go home.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected the nation’s 41st president to a ventilator.

McGrath says Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses at the hospital.

The nation’s 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

