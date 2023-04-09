MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big day for a George County native Meliondee Echols, as she celebrates her 100th birthday in Mobile.

Not too many people can say they lived to be 100, so many family members gathered to celebrate Meliondee Echols who was born on April 9, 1923. From Movella, Mississippi, Echols has lived all over the country–even in seven different states!

Growing up in a small town in Mississippi wasn’t easy for her as she overcame the challenges of having little to no resources to and sought high education. She has also written a book about her life and had it published at age 95. Her book is called The Peddler’s Daughter: Memoirs of Melionee Allen Echols.

Echols was very excited to celebrate her life, but didn’t want to spill too many of her secrets of how she achieved such a great milestone, but she shared her birthday wish with WKRG News 5.

“To live another 100 years!” said Echols.