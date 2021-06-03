George County suspects wanted for attempted church break-in and possibly other thefts

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who tried to break into a local church and might be connected to other thefts in the county.

The sheriff’s office says two men and two women were seen attempting to illegally enter a local church on or around June 1 in the evening hours. Deputies believe the people are between the ages of 17 and 25. One of the men possibly has a dark-colored ponytail. The vehicle the suspects were traveling in is red and might a newer-model Toyota Scion or something similar.















The George County Sheriff’s Office would like to question these people in reference to the attempted church break-in as well as other reported thefts in the same time period.

If you recognize any of these individuals or this vehicle, call the George County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 601-947-4811 or email tips@georgecountymssheriff.com. You can also call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or by accessing their website at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.