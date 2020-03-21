Gentleman’s Club starts car wash after closing due to COVID-19

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus is forcing the state to limit business at North Carolina bars.

Workers at a gentleman’s club decided to start a car wash after having to close down due to the pandemic.

The dancers thought it would be a great way to still make money and stop the spread of the virus.

The car wash was from noon to six Friday.

The dancers plan to be back out there on Saturday.

