Geese relocated from Fairhope’s North Beach due to health concerns

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — They’re a common guest at Fairhope Beach, but each year the city says the geese outstay their welcome.

“I wasn’t aware that the geese get removed each year, but they really shouldn’t be removed. They live here and it’s their home,” a visitor said.

Last year, more than 150 geese were removed from the beachside park, and just before the July 4th holiday this year, more geese were relocated. Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell and other city leaders say the geese pose health concerns for the area.

“The non-native Canadian Geese that occupy our North Beach Park and other areas of Fairhope in the early summer can get so dense as to be a nuisance. They also leave their feces on the beaches and in the water which can lead to high bacteria counts. These bacteria counts can lead to beach closures, or other health concerns. As a result, the City of Fairhope chose to relocate the geese, which will result in a much more safe, sanitary and desirable beach front and bay.“ Fairhope City Council President Jack Burrell

The waste is a health problem in Mobile Bay and also for the beaches just north of the pier. Each June dozens of geese are removed from the area by Wildlife Solutions, but not everyone is happy to see them go.

“I mean they’re kind of like Fairhope’s thing. You come here to look at the geese, to look at the duck pond. They’ve made their home here,” said Annabelle Bedford.

But, the city insists relocating the geese is what’s best for everyone. The public works department monitors the population near the duck pond and if numbers get too high a second round-up could happen again this year.

“I don’t like getting reports that say we’ve got the dirtiest beaches in Alabama when I know it’s from goose poop,” Burrell said during a May city council meeting.

Right now, the city spends $7,450 each year to have the geese relocated, but officials say the services are necessary. They also remind visitors not to feed the geese or ducks. If you do you could be ticketed.