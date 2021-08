GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Gautier man was killed after he was struck by a semi-truck on U.S. 98 in George County Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that at about 12:09 p.m. Sunday, 55-year-old Darrell Wayne Lawrence walked across U.S. 98 east and was struck by a Freightliner semi-truck.

MHP said Lawrence was pronounced dead on the scene.