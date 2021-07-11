Gautier cyclist killed after being hit by a car

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) – A cyclist was killed while crossing a south Mississippi Highway.

News outlets report that the bicyclist was trying to cross U.S. Highway 90 in Gautier early Friday morning when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said the victim was 51-year-old Charles George of Gautier.

The accident occurred at 5 a.m., about an hour before sunrise in Jackson County on Friday. WLOX reported police said the incident was an accident and no charges were filed.

