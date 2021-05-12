Gas supply issues improve after Pensacola fuel terminal reopens

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Fuel is returning to a lot of gas stations in Northwest Florida.

The EPA issued a waiver Tuesday evening allowing higher volatility gasoline, known as winter blend, to be transported and sold even though it doesn’t currently comply with federal regulations.

That paved the way for the state to file an emergency rule change so now winter blend fuel that was being held at the TransMontaigne terminal can now be sold. The facility on South Clubbs Street downtown has been shut down since April 30th when it failed to meet EPA standards by May 1st.

Trucks were seen coming and going all day Wednesday at the facility. Many of the gas stations that were sold out of gasoline Monday and Tuesday are now starting to get back to normal. Most gas prices around town are between $2.89 and $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

The ransomware attack at Colonial Pipeline also affected the supply of gasoline and now that it’s resuming operations Wednesday, the sale of gasoline is expected to return to normal within a few days.