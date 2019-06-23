Garbage workers find wedding ring in trash

FOLSOM, Calif. (CNN) — Garbage workers helped a woman find her wedding ring after it was thrown in the garbage.

It happens once a week every week in just about every neighborhood, but Wednesday’s garbage run on Folsom’s Kiddder Way was a little different — like heart-racing, stomach sinking different.

“I went to put on my rings on and realized they weren’t right where I normally leave them and then I ran upstairs….but they weren’t there,” Andria Saint-Evens said.

Saint-Evens tried to trash her trepidation by sending son Bryce out to grab their bags out of the garbage, but the crews had already collected it.

“This diamond is my great-grandmother’s, it’s 100 years old,” Saint-Evens said.

Cleaning her rings before her 19th wedding anniversary next month almost did away with what she used to say at “I do.”

Almost, because a call to the city’s solid waste department stopped the truck hauling her neighborhood’s trash and started a fine sifting process through about 300 cans worth of what everyone near her had thrown away.

“Well at first I was a little skeptical…but when we got out there and I saw Andria and how distraught she was, I thought we’re gonna find this ring,” said Dennis Conger with Folsom Solid Waste.

And as unlikely as it sounds, in about 30 minutes of Saint-Evens, her husband and two city workers rummaging through refuse they found the ring.

“I dug through and it wasn’t there, and the third bag I was on my last paper towel, because I knew I set it on a paper towel, and I heard this tink and both of my rings fell out of the paper towel,” Saint-Evens said.

“When she said there they are, that was great… I mean it was fantastic,” Conger said.

Now out of their grubbies, donned for going through the garbage, hugs were in order over a remarkable find thanks to what Saint-Evens says is remarkable Folsom.

“It just made me feel so good that they were treating me like I was their daughter,” Saint-Evens said.

“If they hadn’t been willing to dump it out and search with me, it would be gone and I would have lost a piece of my family history that was so important,” Saint-Evens said.

