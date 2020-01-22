GALLERY: Signed helmet auction to benefit ‘Special Spectators’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of Senior Bowl Week festivities, six helmets will be auctioned off to help raise money for Special Spectators.

The organization creates VIP gameday experiences for children suffering from serious illnesses.

Special Spectators is holding a fundraiser Thursday night at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Avenue in Mobile. Tickets (purchase here) cost $50.

“It’s going to be a fantastic evening. We have delicious BBQ, beer provided by Gulf Distributing, live music, we’re going to have Senior Bowl VIPs, and some really moving testimonials from parents that we have served in the previous six years at the Reese’s Senior Bowl,” said Blake Rockwell, founder and executive director of Special Spectators.

Perhaps the most eye-catching helmet will be the split Oklahoma/Alabama helmed signed by Jalen Hurts. “Roll Sooner,” he signed it.

“Obviously he’s a beloved former member of the Crimson Tide and fans love him,” Rockwell said.

The other helmets are:

  • Alabama helmet signed by Nick Saban
  • Auburn helmet signed by Gus Malzahn
  • Ole Miss helmet signed by Archie Manning
  • Saints helmet signed by Drew Brees
  • Falcons helmet signed by Matt Ryan

Here’s a photo gallery of all the helmets up for auction Thursday:

  • Jalen Hurts signed the split helmet “Roll Sooner”
  • Alabama side of helmet signed by Jalen Hurts
  • Oklahoma side of helmet signed by Jalen Hurts
  • Auburn helmet signed by Gus Malzahn
  • Alabama helmet signed by Nick Saban
  • Ole Miss helmet signed by Archie Manning
  • Saints helmet signed by Drew Brees
  • Falcons helmet signed by Matt Ryan
  • All six helmets to be auctioned to benefit Special Spectators

