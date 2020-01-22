GALLERY: Signed helmet auction to benefit ‘Special Spectators’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As part of Senior Bowl Week festivities, six helmets will be auctioned off to help raise money for Special Spectators.

The organization creates VIP gameday experiences for children suffering from serious illnesses.

Special Spectators is holding a fundraiser Thursday night at Moe’s Original BBQ on Springhill Avenue in Mobile. Tickets (purchase here) cost $50.

“It’s going to be a fantastic evening. We have delicious BBQ, beer provided by Gulf Distributing, live music, we’re going to have Senior Bowl VIPs, and some really moving testimonials from parents that we have served in the previous six years at the Reese’s Senior Bowl,” said Blake Rockwell, founder and executive director of Special Spectators.

Perhaps the most eye-catching helmet will be the split Oklahoma/Alabama helmed signed by Jalen Hurts. “Roll Sooner,” he signed it.

“Obviously he’s a beloved former member of the Crimson Tide and fans love him,” Rockwell said.

The other helmets are:

Alabama helmet signed by Nick Saban

Auburn helmet signed by Gus Malzahn

Ole Miss helmet signed by Archie Manning

Saints helmet signed by Drew Brees

Falcons helmet signed by Matt Ryan

Here’s a photo gallery of all the helmets up for auction Thursday: