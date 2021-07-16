Gallery Night returns to Pensacola for first time in over a year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – For the first time in nearly a year and a half, Gallery Night has returned to downtown Pensacola.

“Gallery Night coming back is a bit of comfort and Pensacola culture we’ve been waiting for,” Gallery Night Executive Director Sydney Robinson said.

The last Gallery Night was February 2020. Robinson said it was a tough decision to stop it for that long.

“It was agonizing. We really hated to have to cancel it but it quickly became obvious that we made the right choice.” Gallery Night Executive Director Sydney Robinson

They would typically see 10,000 to 12,000 people and Friday, it was likely back at those pre-pandemic numbers.

“This month we are so excited to come back with a bang,” Robinson said.

With increases in the COVID-19 variants in other parts of the U.S. and low vaccination numbers locally, Robinson said they will monitor public health numbers to determine if they might cancel the event again.

“We have not had those discussions yet but as we’ve done in the past, we will definitely evaluate month to month and even day to day based on what the recommendations are. We always looked at CDC guidance. We always looked at local, state and federal guidance.” Gallery Night Executive Director Sydney Robinson

Gallery Night is the third Friday of the month. They are encouraging everyone to wear a mask if you’ve not been vaccinated or if you are at a high health risk.