ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gallery Night is returning in person Oct. 15 in downtown Pensacola.

Gallery Night is an event showcasing Pensacola’s art and culture, according to a Facebook post from Gallery Night Pensacola.

The event is from 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Pensacola.

If you can’t make this Halloween-themed Gallery Night, they happen on the third Friday of every month.