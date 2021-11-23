Future of Ladd Pebbles Stadium to be discussed at meeting next Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Mobile City Council who are part of the Administrative Services Committee are set to discuss the future of Ladd Peebles Stadium after the council’s regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday.

Members are set to discuss where Ladd is fiscally to see what options are available for the stadium.

There has been a mass exodus at Ladd within the last year. LendingTree Bowl announced a few weeks ago it would be moving to the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium after its over 20-year relationship with Ladd. This move comes after the Senior Bowl, the nation’s premier all-star game, left Ladd and played its first game at Hancock Whitney Stadium earlier this year. October’s shooting during the Vigor, Williamson High school game that left five people injured led the Mobile County Public School System to cut ties with Ladd completely — the system saying they would never hold an event there again.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll says it’s time to find ways to recruit events to come to Ladd and to have more city-led events held there.

“Municipalities of our size should be hosting events. You know, it’s hard sometimes when a city is given, in my opinion, large amounts of money for events to take place but yet we aren’t hosting them in our own facilities, and I’m hoping that we can move toward hosting events in our own facilities again by somewhat repurposing Ladd and having other revenue-generating opportunities that would fit into Ladd coming to the City of Mobile,” Carroll said.

The stadium’s board of directors and the facility director will also be at the meeting. It will be held next Tuesday immediately following the regularly scheduled city council meeting.