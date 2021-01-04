Funeral set after murder of beloved former Fire Chief Gary Diamond

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It has been over a week since Northwest Florida lost a man that dedicated his life to service.

Former Fire Chief Gary Diamond lost his life after being shot and killed during a domestic dispute, where he shielded family members from oncoming bullets.

30-year-old Jared Clakley was booked into the Escambia County Jail and was charged with Chief Diamond’s murder.

Chief Diamond’s funeral will be held at the Olive First Baptist church at 11 am Wednesday, Jan. 6th and a viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 5th, at Faith Chapel North from 5-6 pm for family and 6-8 pm for others.

His fellow firefighters told WKRG Diamond’s last request was to ride atop a Molino engine for his last ride and they were going to try and make it happen.

The Olive Church can hold over 3-thousand people. They don’t know how many people to expect but do know many families, friends, and coworkers will be in attendance. There will be multiple engines from different districts coming to pay tribute to him as well.

After the service, there will be a procession from the church to the Highland Baptist Cemetery in Molino. All of this is open to the public and say they would love to have as many people out there as they can to remember him.

Friends say Diamond always had a smile and was happy to go and help people whether it was in the fire service or in the community for whatever reason.

Many are still in shock over the loss of the former fire chief but are making sure they remember him in the most special way possible.

A big fundraiser is also in the works to help raise money for Diamond’s family.

LATEST STORIES