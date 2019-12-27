Funeral arrangements announced for teen victims in Alabama Christmas car crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN, CNN) — Funeral arrangements for the high school students killed in a Christmas night car crash in Geneva, a town about 200 miles south of Birmingham, have been released.

Three Geneva High School cheerleaders died a crash Christmas Day when their car slid off the road and struck a large oak tree. Two of their friends, who were in the back seat, survived the crash. All of the girls were between 16 and 17 years old.

“It’s a real tragedy. The city is hurting right now for sure,” said Lt. Michael McDuffie, chief investigator with the Geneva Police Department.

The teen victims have been identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain, and Addyson Martin.

Cassidy Leigh Dunn

Miss Cassidy Leigh Dunn of Samson, Alabama passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 16.

Her funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, with Dr. Ed Scott , Rev. Randy Holtz, and Rev. Steve Skidmore, officiating. Burial will follow in the Travelers Rest Cemetery in Samson with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the Geneva First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. and continue until the funeral service begins.

Cassidy was born October 17, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Gavin Ellis Dunn and Milisa A. Slay Dunn. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Geneva, where she loved her Lord and Savior. She was a Geneva High School Varsity Cheerleader, member of the golf team, was active in numerous school clubs, and youth clubs at church, including Camp Victory. Cassidy held the title of Little Miss, Petite and Junior Miss Geneva, Relay for Life, River Festival Queen and many more beauty pageant titles throughout the area.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, AL 36477.

She is survived by her parents; Mother; Milisa Slay Dunn (Stan Sims), Geneva, Al., Father, Gavin Ellis Dunn (Danielle Tew), Samson, Al; brother; Clayton Ellis Dunn, Samson, Al; grandparents; Robert and Mavis Ausley Slay, Geneva, Al.; Ellis and Cheryl Dunn, Samson, Al., aunts; Michele Slay, Geneva, Al., Julie Dunn, Andalusia, Al.; Carli Speigner (Luke) Geneva, Al; and uncle; Cole Dunn (Kayla), Samson, Al., and numerous special cousins, friends and extended family.

Emilee Paige Fain

Emilee Paige Fain of Geneva, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 16.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Geneva with Reverend Dr. Ed Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in Emilee’s memory to the Geneva High School Scholarship Fund.

Emilee was born on Feb. 21, 2003 in Dothan, Alabama. Emilee was a beautiful, thoughtful young lady that loved her family, Jesus, and serving others. She had a soft, genuine smile, gorgeous red hair, and a kind, infectious spirit. She had an unbreakable, close bond with her brother, Thomas and her sister, Mollie. She was a wonderful and compassionate daughter. Emilee and her mother have an everlasting bond.

Emilee was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Schraeder, Jr.; and one uncle, Michael Schraeder. She is survived by her mother, Samantha Bilbrey (David) of Geneva; father, Jason Fain (Kala) of Geneva; one brother, Thomas Fain of Geneva; one sister, Mollie Fain of Geneva; maternal grandmother, Sibyl Parker of Geneva; paternal grandparents, Vann Fain (Cindi) of Geneva, and Dianne Coleman (David) of Geneva; special aunts and uncles, John Schraeder, III (Linda ), Susie Merritt (Joey), Jane Knowles (Lee), Amie Miller (Chris), Allie Coleman, Luke Speigner (Carli), Anna Padgett (Jason), and Haley McCoy (Brad); and many special cousins and friends.

Addyson Grace Martin

Addyson Grace Martin of Coffee Springs, Alabama passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the age of 16.

Her funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Geneva, with Dr. Ed Scott, Rev. Nathan Carroll, and Rev. Lee Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held at the Geneva First Baptist Church beginning at 1 p.m. and continue until the funeral service begins.

Addyson was born May 30, 2003, in Dothan, Alabama to Frederick Elton and Erica Danielle Coleman Martin. She was a member of the Geneva First Baptist Church, where she was very active in her church youth group. She also played on the Geneva High School Lady Panthers Varsity Softball and Volleyball Teams. She was a member of the Beta Club and involved in the Warren H. Beck Youth Leadership program. She was very active in pageants, where she currently holds the title of Teen Miss Geneva. Playing sports was her passion.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the GHS Softball or Volleyball Team.

She is survived by her parents; Freddy and Erica Martin, Coffee Springs, Al; one brother; Brooks Martin, Coffee Springs, Al; grandparents; Charlotte Coleman, Elton and Patricia Martin, all of Coffee Springs, Al; aunts and uncles; Tara Cook (Sean), Dothan, Al; Chris Coleman, Andalusia, Al; Red Coleman (Vicki), Andalusia; Leigh St. Germain (Vic) Coffee Springs, Al; Boyfriend; Walt Watkins, Geneva, Al; Special aunt and uncle; Mickey & Beverly Jordan, Enterprise, Al; special cousins; Justin St. Germain, Enterprise, Al; Jacob St. Germain, Mobile, Al.; Beckham and Parker Cook, Dothan, Al.; and a number of special cousins, friends and extended family.

