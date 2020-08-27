Fundraiser for MPD officers battling cancer

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) A Sunday Funday is being planned to raise money for two Mobile Police Officers battling kidney cancer. Sharon Chavers Summerlin is organizing the event to help pay for medical bills and needs for Jeremy March and Anthony Williams who were diagnosed within weeks of one another.
“It’s our day to give back to two officers that give their all for us everyday,” said Summerlin.
The event is planned September 13th at Hatcher Farms Venue on Jeff Hamilton Road. There will be dozens of vendors, entertainment, food games, a car show, and a bike ride.
“Sunday Funday will be family oriented and a day full of full in hope to raise as much as we can to help both of our MPD officers.”
Summerlin says both officers are expected to ride in at the beginning, but are not expected to stay.
Sunday Funday starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.
