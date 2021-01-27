Full 2021 SEC football schedule released

(WHNT) – The football schedule for the 2021 Southeastern Conference was released Wednesday.

According to the release, the season kicks off on the weekend of Sept. 4 with 14 games, including two neutral site games on opening weekend.

The release says with 13 playing weekends, the 2021 schedule includes one open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week Two.

Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents, according to the SEC.

The SEC says that one of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.

The 2021 season will culminate with the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The complete list of 2021 football schedules can be found here.

In 2020, the SEC played 69 of 71 scheduled games in a revamped 10-game, Conference-only schedule employed due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are proud to have completed the 2020 football season under unique circumstances and will now focus on playing the 2021 football season as scheduled,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Circumstances around the COVID-19 virus will continue to guide our decision-making should any adjustments need to be made.”