Ft. Hood: Malfunctioning alarm causes active shooter concerns, school lockdown

Claims of an active shooter at Ft. Hood Thursday morning sparked at least one school to be placed on lockdown.

Killeen ISD posted on Facebook that students at Meadows Elementary School were brought into the main building around 10:35 a.m.

The district says Ft. Hood officials confirmed there was a malfunctioning alarm and there was no emergency situation.

Students were allowed to go back to class to resume their learning day.

