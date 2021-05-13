From chocolate ice cream to back seat drivers, see the top stories for May 13

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) arrested Jacquelin Ennis, 36, on Thursday and charged her with homicide after a drug overdose.

OCSO says a 28-year-old woman bought heroin from Ennis on Feb. 14 of this year. That woman was found dead 30 minutes later. Deputies say she overdosed on heroin, methadone, and fentanyl.