From chocolate ice cream to back seat drivers, see the top stories for May 13

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s a new Blue Bell ice cream flavor! And it’s getting a lot of attention on WKRG.com
You can’t go wrong with cake and ice cream!
ONLINE HEADLINES:
- Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Blue Bell releases new flavor
- ROBBER UNMASKED: Black burglar uses prosthetics to look white while carrying out crimes, police say
- Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
- ‘We need to get people off the bridge as soon as possible’: Hear Tenn. bridge crews frantic 911 calls after crack found
- After arrest, backseat Tesla driver says, ‘I trust my car autopilot’ more than others on the road