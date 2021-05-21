Freedom Week: Floridians to be offered new tax exemptions this July

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state of Florida will now begin “Freedom Week.”

The governor signed HB 7061, which will give Floridians tax relief for things that have never been offered. He was joined alongside House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson and other Florida lawmakers.

“To celebrate both our economical and recreational freedom that we enjoy in the sunshine state. This tax package will include a new ‘Freedom Week,'” Gov. DeSantis said.

From July 1-7, Floridians will now have a variety of new tax exemptions on outdoor recreational purchases as well as tickets for events, music, museums, the arts, and more. The bill is a way to encourage people to go back to enjoying what many Floridians have missed out on since the pandemic hit.

“Our message to our Floridians is very clear and it’s that we want you to celebrate that freedom. We want you to go buy grills, to go camping, they will play sports, that they will go visit our state parks and go outside and enjoy great and safe concert venues,” House Speaker Chris Sprowls said.

It is expected to create almost $200 million in relief for citizens and Gov. DeSantis also emphasized on the importance of being one of the first fully opened states.

“You know it’s a very important part of life to be to have different types of access to culture. You can’t just be sitting in your closet for a year. You got to be out and you got to be living,” DeSantis stated.

The tax relief package also extends the state’s back-to-school sales tax and the disaster preparedness tax holidays.

The bill will also be Florida’s first permanent sales tax exemption for independent living items for seniors.