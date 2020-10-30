Freebies and deals for Halloween 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is Oct. 31 and eateries everywhere are getting in on the fun with deals and freebies. Some are for the kiddos, while others are exclusive to those at least 21 years of age.

Applebee’s annual “Spooky Sips” is back. This year’s special drinks are Dracula’s Juice and Tipsy Zombie. Each drink is served in Applebee’s signature Mucho glass and available for $5. The restaurant is also running a deal for a free order of boneless wings with any purchase of at least $30 through to-go or delivery. Drop in the code “WINGS.”

Baskin Robbins has a number of Halloween-themed ice cream cakes like the Pumpkin Patch Cake and the Piñata Ghost Cake. Order $10 or more through Uber Eats and get free delivery through Nov. 4.

Blaze Pizza is teaming up with CRUNCH bar and giving away a free CRUNCH bar to anyone who visits a participating curbside location or goes inside to the pizza pick-up station and says, “trick or treat.” The giveaway begins at 4 p.m. local time on Oct. 31. No purchase necessary.

Chili’s ‘Margarita of the Month’ is a scary good $5 Spider Bite ‘Rita. The Halloween delight features a mix of Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Cointreau®, Monin® Blackberry and fresh sour. On Halloween, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée – the offer is good for to-go orders as well.

Chipotle’s Boorito deal is back for its 20th anniverary. For safety precautions, the company is holding a virtual trick or treat with 500,000 BOGO entrée codes via text message. The codes will be dropped on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram from Oct. 29-31. To claim a buy one, get one free offer, fans will have to act fast and text the valid keyword to 888-222. The BOGOs will only be redeemable via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com on Oct. 31.

Chuck E. Cheese has a Family Party Package which includes two large one-topping pizzas, a Boo-tacular Oreo® Brownie, two treat bags each including $5 in games to use on your next visit, as well as a free KIDZ BOP® Halloween activity sheet and glow in the dark temporary tattoos. Available throughout the month of October.

For families wanting to make an in-store visit, Chuck E. Cheese is providing children with a safe trick or treating adventure on Halloween. Cast members will be stationed at designated areas within the restaurant and use tongs for a touchless trick or treating experience. All locations will have treat bags filled with candy and other goodies.

Dairy Queen has a one-day only, $1.99 kid’s meal available on Oct. 31. The deal includes your choice of entree, side, drink and a classic vanilla or chocolate kid’s cone when you use the DQ mobile app.

All children 12 and younger receive a free Mr. Mummy Pancakes at IHOP through Oct. 31.

Wear a costume to Insomnia Cookies and get a free cookie, no purchase necessary. Deal is good on Oct. 31 only.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut to anyone who wears a costume to participating locations on Halloween. Customers can also get a sweet deal on a dozen doughnuts: purchase any dozen and get a second Sweet-or-Treat dozen (which includes a special edition Jack-o-Lantern doughnut) for $1.

Papa John’s has a special Jack-o-Lantern pizza offer for $11. Valid through Oct. 31.

Drop by Smashburger on Oct. 31 with the costumed kids in tow and receive a free full-sized vanilla milkshake with any purchase. Available to kids 12 years of age and younger.

Buy a Boo! Book from Wendy’s and get five free Jr. Frosty coupons through Oct. 31. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps children who are waiting in foster care to find their forever families.

Whole Foods Market is helping you load up on late-night Halloween hunger cravings with an offer of 50% off all frozen pizzas. Valid for Prime Members only.