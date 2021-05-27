Free trolley service returns to Pensacola Beach Memorial Day Weekend

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) will launch their free, open-air trolley service along Pensacola Beach this Memorial Day weekend, beginning Friday, May 28.



The 2021 Pensacola Beach Island Trolley, operated by Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT), will run daily from 4 p.m. to midnight through Labor Day on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The trolleys help alleviate traffic congestion by allowing visitors to park anywhere and have a convenient way to tour the whole island.

Three trolleys will operate concurrently. Each trolley makes 35 stops between Park West near the entrance gate to Gulf Islands National Seashore and the eastern Dog Park parking area just beyond the Portofino Island Resort.

The energy-efficient, open-air trolleys run on clean diesel fuel and are outfitted with a GPS device that electronically tracks its location, updating its position every 30 seconds.

Visitors can access the real-time trolley schedule four ways:

• Visit the “Trolley Tracker” at visitpensacolabeach.com/trolleytracker

• Call 850-602-9384 and enter the trolley stop number

• Text SRIA (space) and the trolley stop number to 41411

• Scan the QR code posted at each trolley stop with a smartphone

The trolley system, funded by the SRIA, is free to all riders. To see a map of all trolley stop locations, or for more information, click here.