Free money for Southern California students

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego is offering scholarships to students from the Southern California region.

The scholarships are in the amount of $1,000 and 17 will be given out.

Applications for the ColibríMX Scholarship will be accepted through July 8.

These scholarships are targeted toward underserved Latino immigrants and children of Latino immigrants in San Diego County.

“We believe in the power of education as the best tool for social mobility,” Consul General Carlos González Gutiérrez said. “We also believe that it is in the interest of the whole community to make sure its youth has access to higher education. Our hope is that ColibríMX serves as a way to tell young Mexican American and Latino students in the area of San Diego: ‘we support you, we have your back.’ ”

The colibrí , or hummingbird, is said to transcend borders. Its annual migration from Central America and Mexico into the United States symbolizes hope, perseverance, and personal strength — the same principles that immigrant families possess as they seek greater economic mobility in a new land according to a statement issued by the Mexican Consulate in San Diego.

The ColibríMX Scholarship is for first-time college students enrolling in the fall 2020 semester with a GPA of 2.5 or higher and who can demonstrate Mexican or Latino origin, financial need and residence in San Diego County.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to apply visit, www.MAACproject.org/ColibriMX.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.