MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG) AltaPointe Health is heading up an initiative that delivers mental health counselors and community resources to people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama Apart Together provides free help to those who need it and is funded by federal dollars.

Help is available virtually, by phone and in person and can be done anonymously.

To speak to a counselor, call 1-866-752-3418 Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.