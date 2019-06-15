Free Health Screenings for Kids in Mobile Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A community health fair is planned for Saturday in Mobile. It’s happening from 10 am to 2 pm at the Church of the Redeemer Event Hall.

That’s located at 7125 Hitt Road in Mobile. The event is sponsored by Children’s Medical Group, PA. These are free health screenings for children ages 5 – 18. Children 16 and under must be with a parent or guardian. Insurance will not be billed for these services.

“Saturday, June 15th 10 am to 2 pm

Episcopal Church of Redeemer 7125 Hitt Rd Mobile Al 36695

O.K.C: Our Kids Care Health Fair

A.C.T.: Always Committed to Teach

Targeting Ages 5-18 and their parents

Vitals- include height, weight, heart rate, respiration, temp, blood pressure

BMI check- This will allow visitors to have their body fat percentage tested

Eye Test- use of Snelling chart for standard vision screen

Blood Sugar- checking blood sugars with a simple finger stick to determine normal and abnormal ranges.

Fitness Test- one of the gym owners along with CMG employees will help to evaluate a small fitness test. We will do push-ups, sit ups, wall squats, jumping jacks, hula hoop, etc. (how many the kids can do it a certain time frame). We will showcase the education and experience of trainers, while at the same time providing motivation for visitors to improve their fitness levels.

Hand Hygiene / Hand wash station -A hand washing booth would be a good attraction for children. We will teach about the length of time to wash and the correct soaps and techniques to use when washing your hands. We will add glitter to children’s hands to represent germs, and have them scrub the germs away. Talk about the importance of not spreading germs and washing hands, especially in the cold and flu season.

Sponsors: Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, YMCA Moorer & Hearin Chandler Location, Fitbody Bootcamp Hillcrest, Clean Eatz, Publix’s, American Autism Rehabilitation Center, Kcoatesdesigns, Herbal Life, KC Karaoke & DJ Services, D’Sporting Goods, Bluebird Pediatric Therapy Services, Inc., Mobile Bay Bears.

Refreshment table- water, fruit bars, go-gurts, fresh fruit.

Dr.’s Table- information from Dr.’s on all of the above, information about CMG, what we offer, services and insurance accepted. etc.”