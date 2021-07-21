Free college classes available for fall at Coastal Alabama Community College

Press release from Coastal Alabama Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College is dedicating $8 million in CARES Act funds to help students continue their education through the Coastal Cares Grant program. All registered students are eligible for up to six credit hours, tuition, and fees free – that is up to $972 of free college credit – while grant funds last.

The Coastal Cares Grants are available to all students for the Fall 2021 semester and includes dual enrollment students.

There are no requirements for students to receive these grants other than being a registered student for fall semester. To meet the deadlines to receive the Coastal Cares Grant, students should:

• Apply for Admission by August 6. This will ensure the student receives his/her student e-mail address, which is required to complete the grant application.

• Register for Fall 2021 classes by August 13. This will ensure students are enrolled and registered before the deadline.

• Apply for the grant through a short form by August 17 at noon. The form will be e-mailed to students after they register for fall classes. This will ensure funds are applied to students’ accounts before tuition and fees are due.

Learn more at www.coastalalabama.edu/free.