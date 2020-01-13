‘Free at last!’ Man locked inside 24-hour fitness recounts experience

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — After a workout at 24-Hour Fitness late Saturday night, Dan Hill found himself locked inside.

Confused as to how he could get locked in a 24-hour gym, Hill writes in a Facebook post that he called Sandy dispatch to let them know of the situation.

In the meantime, Hill called his wife who jokingly told him to “find a comfortable place to sleep.”

But a short time later, Hill writes in a second Facebook post, “Free at last! Free at last! Thanks to three nice cops I am free at last.”

In a message to ABC4 News, Hill said it was a funny experience for his family and friends and he’s not upset about getting locked inside — rather, it’s a memory he won’t forget any time soon.

ABC4 News is speaking to Dan Hill Monday. Stay posted for the full story.

