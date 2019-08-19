Free after school program starts today in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Starting today, officials with Escambia County are offering a free after-school program. It’s called The Youth Connection and takes place at the Ebonwood Community Center in Pensacola.

The program offers kids an opportunity to take part in educational, cultural, and community events. There are also chances to play sports in the afternoons. The Youth Connection works to enrich lives while building confidence and self-esteem. The program also works to encourage kids to say no to drugs and yes to hope, learning, and life.

The program will run through Friday, May 22.

Activities include:

Academic enrichment  
Arts and crafts
Educational programs              
Drama and cultural activities    
Special events                          
Team-building activities            
Leadership skills building   
Homework help and tutoring   
Sports, fitness and games
Nutritional programs
Guest speakers  
Supervised computer use 
Job-readiness training  
And more! 
Program details:

When: Mondays-Fridays, 2-5:30 p.m., Aug. 19, 2019 through May 22, 2020
Where: Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St., Pensacola
Cost: FREE
Registration: Mondays-Fridays, 3-5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 1 at the Ebonwood Community Center
For more information, please contact Community Center Coordinator Leroy Williams at 850-426-1156 or lewilliams@myescambia.com.

