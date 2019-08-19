Free after school program starts today in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Starting today, officials with Escambia County are offering a free after-school program. It’s called The Youth Connection and takes place at the Ebonwood Community Center in Pensacola.
The program offers kids an opportunity to take part in educational, cultural, and community events. There are also chances to play sports in the afternoons. The Youth Connection works to enrich lives while building confidence and self-esteem. The program also works to encourage kids to say no to drugs and yes to hope, learning, and life.
The program will run through Friday, May 22.
Activities include:
Academic enrichment
Arts and crafts
Educational programs
Drama and cultural activities
Special events
Team-building activities
Leadership skills building
Homework help and tutoring
Sports, fitness and games
Nutritional programs
Guest speakers
Supervised computer use
Job-readiness training
And more!
Program details:
When: Mondays-Fridays, 2-5:30 p.m., Aug. 19, 2019 through May 22, 2020
Where: Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St., Pensacola
Cost: FREE
Registration: Mondays-Fridays, 3-5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 1 at the Ebonwood Community Center
For more information, please contact Community Center Coordinator Leroy Williams at 850-426-1156 or lewilliams@myescambia.com.