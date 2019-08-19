Free after school program starts today in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Starting today, officials with Escambia County are offering a free after-school program. It’s called The Youth Connection and takes place at the Ebonwood Community Center in Pensacola.



The program offers kids an opportunity to take part in educational, cultural, and community events. There are also chances to play sports in the afternoons. The Youth Connection works to enrich lives while building confidence and self-esteem. The program also works to encourage kids to say no to drugs and yes to hope, learning, and life.



The program will run through Friday, May 22.

Activities include:

Academic enrichment

Arts and crafts

Educational programs

Drama and cultural activities

Special events

Team-building activities

Leadership skills building

Homework help and tutoring

Sports, fitness and games

Nutritional programs

Guest speakers

Supervised computer use

Job-readiness training

And more!

Program details:

When: Mondays-Fridays, 2-5:30 p.m., Aug. 19, 2019 through May 22, 2020

Where: Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St., Pensacola

Cost: FREE

Registration: Mondays-Fridays, 3-5 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 1 at the Ebonwood Community Center

For more information, please contact Community Center Coordinator Leroy Williams at 850-426-1156 or lewilliams@myescambia.com.