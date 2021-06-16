Fourth of July celebrations along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE COUNTY

City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration: Plan to spend your July 4th in downtown Mobile! Enjoy a fantastic fireworks show and music at Cooper Riverside Park while celebrating the birth of our nation Sunday, July 4, at Cooper Riverside Park, 101 S. Water St., from 4-10 p.m.

Mobile Pops 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Show: Come celebrate Independence Day with the Mobile Pops! On Sunday, July 4, the City of Mobile will hold its annual 4th of July celebration at Cooper Riverside Park. The festivities will be highlighted by a patriotic concert by the Mobile Pops from 7-8:30 p.m., followed by a firework show (with Mobile Pops accompaniment) at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Semmes Independence Day Celebration: Join the City of Semmes for fireworks, live music, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, inflatables, and more at MGM High School Friday, July 2, at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will take place after dark.

Bayou La Batre Family Fun Day: Bayou la Batre’s third annual free Family Fun Day is July 3 from 3 p.m. til dusk at Rolston Park on Coden Belt Road. Picnic with your family before the free fireworks show at dusk. There will be music, watermelon and hot dogs for all to enjoy.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Fairhope Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks Display: The city of Fairhope will host its annual Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks display again this year on Sunday, July 4, in Henry George Park and the Fairhope Municipal Pier.

The Baldwin Pops Band Independence Day Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Henry George Park. A variety of patriotic music will be played before and during the fireworks display. The Fairhope fireworks display will begin at about 9 p.m.

The north end of Fairhope Municipal Park will be open throughout the day and will remain open until no parking is available. The south end of the beachfront park and Knoll Park will be available to spectators. Handicap parking will be available near the fountain but will be limited. Those who wish to park in the handicap area should plan to arrive early and stay until the fireworks are over. As a reminder, this is an alcohol-free event and no personal fireworks are permitted.

For more information on Fairhope’s Fourth of July Fireworks display, call 251-929-1466.

Daphne’s Fourth of July Fireworks: Daphne’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks is set for Sunday, July 4, from 8-10 p.m. at Al Trione Sports Complex. Fireworks begin at dusk. For more information, please call the City of Daphne at 251-620-1000.

Gulf Shores Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier.

Because of ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators.

The timeline of public access to the Gulf State Park Pier on Sunday, July 4, is as follows:

• 7 a.m. – The Gulf State Park Pier will close to the public for firework setup.

• 12 p.m. – The pier will reopen to the public 100 feet north of the firework launch site.

• 8:30 p.m. – The Fire Marshal will close the pier and on-site restaurant.

• 9 p.m. – The fireworks show begins.

• 6 a.m., Monday, July 5 – Pier reopens to the public.

For more information on scheduling, call 251-967-3474. For more information about the City of Gulf Shores’ Fourth of July fireworks, call the Special Events Division at 251-968-1171 or visit www.gulfshoresal.gov.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Destin Independence Day Fireworks: July 4 at East Pass

Fort Walton Beach: The City of Fort Walton Beach will celebrate Independence Day at the Landing on Sunday, July 4, from 5-9 p.m. The event is free to the public and includes kid activities, live music and a firework show.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with live music from Miles Flatt and will continue until the firework show over Santa Rosa Sound at 8:45 p.m. A “Kid Zone” will include bounce houses and games. Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

The Landing is at 131 Brooks Street SE in Fort Walton Beach. Contact the City of FWB Recreation Department at 850-833-9576 for more information.

INNER COAST EVENTS

Jackson July 4th celebration: July 3 at 3 p.m. at the Jackson Fairgrounds. There will be food, waterslides and live music. Fireworks at dark.

Evergreen July Fun Day: Evergreen’s July Fun Day will be at the Evergreen Park Cabin area with food, music, children’s activities, and lots of fun. The event begins at 2:30 p.m.