MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG-TV)– A four-year-old has minor injuries after being hit by a car this morning in the Regency Subdivision. It happened on Regent Drive West at Satsuma court. The child was riding a scooter twenty feet from his home, according to the Regency Homeowner’s Association Post. Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue said the child was transported to the hospital.

