Four teens face charges for a series of car burglaries in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Four teenage boys face felonies for burglarizing vehicles at Norwood Court Apartments early Monday morning.

A deputy was called to the scene around 3:38 a.m. The deputy spotted the teens roaming the parking lot and stopped them. One of the teens had a window punch tool in his hoodie.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged the teens with the following charges:

Javaughn Bryant

15-year old Javaughn Bryant of Shalimar was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and violation of curfew in connection with four car burglaries on Norwood Court and Pine Street

Jeremiah Ford

15-year old Jeremiah Ford of Fort Walton Beach is charged with burglaries, petty theft, and criminal mischief

Mario Lee Junior

18-year-old Mario Lee Junior of Crestview is charged with burglaries, petty theft, criminal mischief, and possession of a drug without a prescription.

Marquette Lewis

14-year-old Marquette Lewis of Crestview was arrested for burglaries, larceny, criminal mischief and violation of curfew.

Lewis is no stranger to law enforcement. This is his fifth arrest since January. The charges ranged from probation violation to armed burglary.