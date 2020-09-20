Four people dead in morning plane crash in Texas

LEON COUNTY, Tx. – The four passengers of a single-engine airplane died Sunday morning after crashing near the Hilltop Lakes Stables.

Stables Manager Greg Nelson says the crash happened in an open field and didn’t hit any structure.

Right now State Troopers are on scene waiting for the NTSB and FAA to begin their investigation.

This is a developing story, FOX 44 News has a crew on the way and will update this story with new information as we receive it.

LATEST STORIES: